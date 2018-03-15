Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Local home shows coming soon

Spring appears to be arriving early this year, which is perfect timing for the annual spring home shows being held here in Dufferin-Caledon.

There is something at both of the two local home shows for every interest, age and project. It’s also an excellent way to see many of the outstanding local businesses and organizations here in our community under one roof and to learn more about the terrific products and services they offer. Be sure to mark these two not-to-miss events on your April calendar.

The first spring home show taking place in Dufferin-Caledon is the 2018 Lions Home and Garden Show. This show will be taking place from April 6 to 8, at the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 Side Road 5, Mono). The show will be open April 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will re-open April 7 at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. The last day of the show will be April 8, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking to the show are free.

Visitors to the 21st annual Lions Home and Garden Show can look forward to 220 booths supported by 150 vendors. The vendors can assist you with any spring project you’ve been thinking about over the long winter months, including renovations, landscaping, gardening, home improvement, etc. Information booths on local services and artisans will also be present at the show. The Orangeville Lions Food Booth will also be returning to serve up delicious burgers, hot dogs, sausage on a bun, as well as French fries. Proceeds from the show assist the Orangeville Lions Club continue the important work they do in our community. For more information on this show, please visit http://www.orangevillelions.org/lions-home-garden-show or call 226-790-0623.

The second spring home show taking place in Dufferin-Caledon is the annual Caledon Spring Home Show 2018, hosted by the Caledon Chamber of Commerce. This show will be taking place from April 20 to 22 at the Albion-Bolton Community Centre (150 Queen St. South, Bolton). The show will be open April 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will re-open Saturday at 10 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. The last day of the show will be Sunday, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking to the show are free. For more information on this show, please visit http://caledonchamber.com/services/caledon-spring-home-show or call the Caledon Chamber of Commerce at 905-857-7393.

There will be many local vendors with impressive displays at the Caledon Spring Home Show that will surely inspire you to finally tackle that spring project you’ve been thinking about, whether it be something for the house, garden, or yard. Visitors to this home show can benefit from the expertise of the knowledgeable and experienced vendors, while knowing they are supporting local small businesses who contribute so much to our community. There are also many gifts, contests and prizes to be won at this home show.

I will once again have a booth at both of the spring home shows. Please feel free to drop by to say hello and to learn more about federal government services and programs. There will be helpful information, as well as a chance to enter your name in a draw for a beautiful print.

The spring home show season is upon us here in Dufferin-Caledon. I encourage you to visit both the 2018 Lions Home and Garden Show and the Caledon Spring Home Show 2018 taking place next month. They are not to be missed events. There is something for everyone and a wonderful opportunity to support exceptional local businesses and organizations we’re very fortunate to have in our community.

