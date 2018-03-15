Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave's Weekly Rotary Minute

March 15, 2018

By Jim Firth
I just returned from Presidents Elect Training in Markham, invigorated, bursting with ideas and eager to take on my role as President of the Rotary Club of Palgrave at the end of June.
The term is only one year and I look forward to carrying out my mandate and continue our club’s vision for the future. Our club underwent a visioning session last year and we are well on our way to identifying the action plans, and generating the members’ ideas to implement this year.
Rotary recognizes that people’s lives are complex and busy. Gone are the days of mandatory attendance, make up meetings, and even face-to-face meetings. There are some newer clubs called Passport Clubs that meet virtually and organize the fundraisers and volunteer events they want to be involved in together and only get together to discharge those Rotary functions. Some clubs are moving away from weekly meetings to bi-weekly meetings, placing greater emphasis on volunteering in the community, rather than meeting as a group. Many clubs recognize that in order to attract younger members, they have to adopt greater flexibility in their approach to volunteering. It has to fit in with work, kids, sports, home, parents — a daunting task for me as president-elect, but I am ready.
Here at the Rotary Club of Palgrave, we are considering making some exciting changes with our meeting cadence. Come check us out at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall on a Wednesday evening by signing up at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

