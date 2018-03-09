Sports

Golden Hawks eliminated in six games by Hornets

March 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
As is the case year after year, the power and experience of the Alliston Hornets overwhelmed their opponents, beating out the Caledon Golden Hawks in the Carruther’s semifinal Saturday.
While the Golden Hawks’ season may have officially ended Saturday, they earn a victory as the closest to taking the Hornets to the brink in three seasons.
The Hawks lasted six games against the Hornets in a playoff round, a feat no team has accomplished since the 2014-15 season.
They had a chance to put the series to bed after going up three games to one in the best-of-seven series, when game five moved back to Alliston’s New Tecumseth Rec Centre.
On the brink of elimination, Caledon took a commanding 5-1 lead in the third on the backs of goals from Mathiau Young, Jeffery Ohashi, Tyler Whitten, and a pair from Matt Magliozzi.
Aidan Langlois, who was stellar through a 14-save second period, gave up a pair of late goals before the final buzzer as Caledon breathed a sigh of relief in a 5-4 win.
Once again, facing a do-or-die situation in game six, Magliozzi put his team on the board first with the only goal of the first period.
Yet the Alliston offence roared back with four of their own, shutting out the Hawks the rest of the way and sending them to the off-season with a 4-1 score.
Despite the series loss, the Hawks accomplished their most successful season to date, finishing third in league standings while reaching the second round for the second time.
It was also a monumental turnaround from a disastrous 2016-17 season, doubling their points from 24 to 48.
For the second straight year, the Hornets will meet with the top-seeded Stayner Siskins in the Carruthers division final, after the Siskins beat out the Penetang Kings in six games as well.
Each series this post-season saw the higher seeded team emerge the victor.
The reigning champion Hornets took the title in six games last season, as well as the previous two.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s Matt Magliozzi and Andrew Woods connect in the neutral zone in the Golden Hawks’ loss to the Alliston Hornets at Caledon East Saturday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

