DQ Athletes of the Week — March 8, 2018
March 9, 2018 ·
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Mitchell Price
The Grade 10 student was playing centre on the school’s junior basketball squad. He was also on the varsity football team in the fall, playing on the defensive line and compiling a 3-3 record. He’s also competed in track and field, specializing in the shot put, and is planning to play outdoor lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he’s active with the Guelph Junior Gryphons and Team Canada Football. The 15-year-old lives in Alton.
Humberview Secondary School
Natashia Start
This 15-year-old is part of the varsity cricket team, which won its first exhibition game 71-53. She also played flag football at school in the fall, volleyball in the winter and is planning to play rugby in the spring. In the community, she plays soccer at Ruta Academy in Toronto. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Khalfani Miller
This 18-year-old is a para-swimmer who recently competed at OFSAA, coming in 15th in the 50-metre freestyle and 16th in the 50-metre backstroke. He took silver in the back at ROPSSAA and bronze in the free. He also contributed to his team finishing first overall at ROPSSAA. This is his first year of competitive swimming. The Grade 12 student lives in Brampton.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Annika Klausmann
The 14-year-old is active on the school’s swim team, and she’s got some success to show for it. She was 19th in the 200-metre individual medley at OFSAA and was in the top 10 at ROPSSAA. She’s planning to go out for track and field in the spring, specializing in the 400 metres. In the community, she’s in her seventh year as a member of the Vaughan Aquatic Club. The Grade 9 student lives in Bolton.