Hawks still in running for OMHA titles

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
And then there were two.
Only a pair of Caledon Hawks teams remain in the marathon chase for a provincial title, with both the atom AE and minor peewee AA Hawks still standing.
The atom AE’s had their first-to-six-points series tied up Sunday with a 3-0 shutout at the hands of the Grimsby Kings, after taking the first game on the road 5-2.
Reaching the semifinals on a run that included an undefeated round robin, followed by a five-game defeat of the Guelph Gryphons in the OMHA quarter-finals, they return to action Friday for the next game.
The minor peewee AA Hawks have their work cut out for them after dropping the first two games of their semifinal series with the Milton Winterhawks, though a 3-2 third game win has given the team some life.
The pair of losses were the first of their post-season, racking up nine straight wins since action began in early January.
Game four goes tonight (Thursday) in Caledon East.

The atom AE Caledon Hawks are one of two local teams still in the running for the OMHA championship.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

