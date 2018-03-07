OPP investigate road spill

March 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
Caledon OPP are looking into a large amount of garbage that was reportedly dumped Monday on Boston Mills Road, east of Creditview Road.
Police report they were contacted by the Town of Caledon regarding “a significant quantity of garbage bags” that were in a ditch. They added there was a strong smell of a chemical that was detected coming from the bags.
Police, along with personnel from Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and Peel Region were all involved in the investigation. The road was closed from about 11:20 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the end, 72 garbage bags of waste were removed and disposed of in a safe manner by a licensed hazardous materials disposal contractor. There was no risk to the public and no evacuation of the area was required.
Police are requesting that if members of the public come across similar occurrences, they should not touch material, but contact police as soon as possible.
If anyone has information in relation to this investigation they are encouraged to contact 905-594-2241 or Peel Crime Stoppers.
