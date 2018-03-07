Break-in suspect arrested at scene

March 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing a number of charges after a break-in Feb. 6 in the area of Inglewood.
Caledon OPP reports they were informed shortly after 6 a.m. of a break-in that was in progress at a home on King Street, west of Highway 10. When officers arrived, they found a suspect inside the victim’s vehicle which was in the garage.
The man was arrested without incident. Further investigation indicated he was responsible for additional thefts from motor vehicles, as well as break and enters.
He was charged with five counts of possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, breaking and entering a place to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, three counts of trespassing at night, two counts of mischief under $ 5,000, and break into a dwelling to commit an indictable offence.
