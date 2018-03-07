Uncategorized

Information centre on Badlands

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario Heritage Trust is planning a final public information centre to discuss the future of the Cheltenham Badlands.
It is scheduled for April 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Caledon East Community Complex.
Public input and dialogue are an important component of the master planning process. Since October 2015, the Heritage Trust and its partners have been developing a master plan for the Badlands, as required under the Niagara Escarpment Plan. The master planning process has included a series of public consultation meetings.
For more information, go to the Heritage Trust’s website at www.heritagetrust.on.ca/badlands

         

