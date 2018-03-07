Uncategorized

March break activities coming to CPCC

March 7, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Next week (March 12 to 16) will see a variety of free activities at Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) to mark March break.
They will be running during Family Time Drop-in hours.
Each day will feature interactive and engaging activities, such as Friends in our Neighbourhood; Costume Party; Animals, Animals Everywhere; and PJ Day, as well as the ever popular Creative Morning.
Special March break programming will be taking place at CPCC’s rural sites too.
Visit www.cp-cc.org for details.

         

