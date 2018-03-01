Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — March 1, 2018
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Victoria Katsinos
The Grade 12 student was on fire last week as her varsity volleyball mates won their quarter-final match against Erindale Secondary School in Mississauga. Prior to attending Hall, she played basketball for the team at Pierre Elliott Trudeau High School in Markham. Away from school, she used to play rep volleyball for the Markham Wildcats. The 17-year-old lives in Caledon East.
Humberview Secondary School
Lea Mascarenhas
The 16-year-old has been making her mark in alpine skiing, having qualified to compete at OFSAA. She did it by winning individual gold at ROPSSAA. She has also played ping pong at school. Away from school, she is a ski instructor at Blue mountain. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Nev Gowland
This Grade 10 student has done very well in alpine skiing so far this year, although a concussion prevented her from going to compete at OFSAA. In the community, she’s active in dance at Drama Dance Synergy in Brampton, and used to be involved in soccer, cheerleading and basketball. The 15-year-old lives in Southfields Village.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Bailey Miller
This 15-year-old is a successful swimmer for her school, having won gold in the 100-metre individual medley and 50-metre backstroke. She’s planning to compete at OFSAA this week, where she won bronze last year in the IM. She played field hockey and field lacrosse last year, as well as competing in the 800-metres in track. The Grade 10 student lives in Bolton.