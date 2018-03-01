Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — March 1, 2018

By Bill Rea The Province’s recent announcement to stop the environmental assessment (EA) on the GTA West Corridor has not simplified things for municipalities. The issue ...

By Bill Rea Duffering-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones was joined by her colleague from Kitchener-Conestoga Michael Harris, Progressive Conservative critic for transportation, last Wednesday in questioning Transportation ...

By Bill Rea The federal budget, brought down Tuesday by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, had several provisions aimed at women, with little else going in ...

A World Day of Prayer service will be held tomorrow (Friday) at 1:30 pm. at the Bolton United Church. Five local churches will participate together ...

Bolton singer and song writer Robert Maciag will be returning tomorrow (Friday) evening for another performance at CrossCurrents Cafe in Bolton. Maciag has been attracting ...

Do you have difficulty getting past self-imposed limitations? Jobs Caledon at Caledon Community Services in the Royal Courtyards Bolton is hosting a presentation, The Sky ...

Caledon East United Church invites the community to Making Space —Preparing Ourselves for Healing and Reconciliation. It will be March 3, from 9 a.m. to ...

THURSDAY, MARCH 1 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...