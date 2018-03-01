Sports

Season around corner for NDBL

March 1, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The annual general meeting and 2017 awards presentation for the North Dufferin Baseball League (NDBL) will be March 11 at the Lisle Legion.
League membership, players and fans are invited to an awards ceremony recognizing individual and team accomplishments from last year, starting at noon.
At 1 p.m., the first meeting of the year will be held to confirm teams participating in the upcoming season and elect the executive.
The North Dufferin league offers a junior and senior division with teams from Dufferin and Simcoe Counties, as well as York and Peel Regions. Senior or junior teams wishing to participate in the upcoming season must be present for the meeting.
Further information is available at www.ndbl.ca or by contacting secretary Scott Anderson at 705-424-5068 or secretary@ndbl.ca

         

