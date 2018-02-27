Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 27, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Bernie Rochon
What to do with a snowy afternoon?
To all of you out there that really wonder what else in life could make you happier and invested in what goes on around you, are sitting around reading the newspapers, watching TV, reading blogs or shoveling snow the major part of your life these days? Is getting a coffee at the local Tim Hortons the most important outing for the day? Is the afternoon nap getting longer and more of a necessity? Are you sitting around hoping to receive a phone call from your kids or grandkids asking you to come over to babysit or just say hello and see if you are in good health? Well let me tell you what, you are missing out on a lot of good things in life that could make you happier and healthier.
Can I suggest to you that meeting with a group of friends and associates on a weekly basis? Being part of committees that are planning some events in your community, such as the upgrading of the Westview Park, the administration of a skating rink on our pond, the planning of Canada Day celebrations or organizing the community Terry Fox Run. All these things and many more can become your objectives and plans to look forward to and participate in.
How do you do this? It’s called the Rotary Cub of Palgrave. That is what we do. Be part of it and let it be part of your new life plan. We can do this for you. You can find us at http://www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com and like us at https://www.facebook.com/PalgraveRotary/

         

