Peel Public Health warns of possible measles exposures in Brampton

By Bill Rea Black History Month is into its last week, and it’s going to be celebrated tomorrow (Friday) night. The celebration is planned for ...

By Bill Rea Former Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown wants his old job back, and he’s obviously prepared to fight for it. Two days ...

Caledon East United Church invites the community to Making Space —Preparing Ourselves for Healing and Reconciliation. It will be March 3, from 9 a.m. to ...

By Bill Rea When some people are down on their luck, it’s interesting what methods they might use to change their fortunes. But that can ...

By Bill Rea A committee is to be formed to look at the Code of conduct for members of Caledon Council, and it will be ...

Peel Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Brampton who had recently travelled internationally. And the Region has also ...

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 Wellness, Interaction, Social and Exercise (WISE) is a health promotion and social program for seniors (55+) happening at the Palgrave United Church ...