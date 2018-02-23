Pancakes served all over town
February 23, 2018 ·
0 Comments
Last Tuesday was Pancake Tuesday, and several pancake suppers were held at various places in Caledon. The kitchen at Knox United Church in Caledon village was a busy place as Marie Behm, Johanna Figueron, Jessica Ruth, Sharon Parker, Katie Windross and Charlyze Robinson were working to prepare the food for the hungry diners.
Photos by Bill Rea
Alison Johnston and her daughter Neah Artun watched as Thea ate her pancakes at Knox Church.
There was a good crowd out at St. John’s Anglican Church on Highway 9. David Fowler was one of those busy in the kitchen.
Donna Rivada was helping to serve at Mono Mills United Church.
The supper at St. James Church in Caledon East had Chuck Davies serving Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton.