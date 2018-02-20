Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Reintegration of ISIS fighters is a breach of security

February 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
It goes without saying that the safety and security of Canadians should be a top priority for our Prime Minister.
However, the actions of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave many Canadians questioning whether this is, in fact, a priority for him and his Liberal government, when he fails to ensure ISIS fighters returning to Canada face justice for their participation in horrific acts abroad and instead, plans to reintegrate them with welcome arms.
Recently, individuals who left Canada to fight for ISIS have started returning from abroad. The horrible crimes of ISIS are well-known. During their reign of terror, they sold women and girls into slavery, and threw gay people off of buildings. The return of these individuals is concerning and undoubtedly poses a huge security risk to Canadians.
In addition, Dec. 4, Prime Minister Trudeau and his Liberal government voted against the following Motion in Parliament: “That the House: a) condemn the horrific acts committed by ISIS; b) acknowledge that individuals who joined ISIS fighters are complicit in these horrific acts and pose a danger to Canadians; c) call on the government to bring to justice and prosecute any ISIS fighter returning to Canada; and d) insist that the government make the security and protection of Canadians its priority, rather than the reintegration of ISIS fighters, or the unnecessary financial payout to a convicted terrorist, like Omar Khadr.”
When Prime Minister Trudeau was questioned about the return of ISIS fighters to Canada, he failed to reassure Canadians that he would keep them safe. Instead of making sure returning ISIS fighters face justice, he wants to rehabilitate these individuals through counselling and therapy sessions. Canadians are rightfully concerned about these individuals returning to Canada and the threat they pose to the safety and security of our country.
Such a response from the Prime Minister makes it abundantly clear that he is not taking the threat of returning ISIS fighters seriously. Instead of working to keep Canadians safe, he continues to play political games and launch personal attacks. His scripted responses aren’t assuring Canadians their safety is top-of-mind for this government and that’s deeply troubling.
We, as Conservatives, will always ensure that Canada’s security is our top priority. We will continue to hold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to account for this foolish decision and focus on making sure that Canadians are protected from those who go abroad to join terrorist organizations. The safety and security of Canadians should always be the priority of any government. Canadians deserve better than this current Liberal government and we stand ready to deliver.
