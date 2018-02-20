Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

February 20, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Darrell Hudspeth
Do you have a budding entrepreneur in your house that is simply itching to launch the next Facebook or Google, a high school kid who dreams of running their own business, or has ideas now that you can’t keep up with?
Send them to camp and focus that energy in the right direction. Who knows, they come back a business person.
After moving our business to Woodbridge from downtown Toronto, I was approached by our next door neighbour to attend a “Rotary” dinner. The year was 1987 and I was amazed when my father-in-law mentioned that he was a member of the Rotary Club of Waterloo. My first project I was asked to participate in was Camp Enterprise, a weekend adventure for high school students interested in becoming entrepreneurs. This was right up my alley, as from the age of 10, I knew I wanted my own business. Camp Enterprise students spend three and a half days (May 4 to 7, 2018), meeting with business owners, bankers, motivational speakers and approximately 50 of their peers. They will learn how to write a business plan, apply for credit and many other important factors in becoming an independent business person. Interested students should contact their guidance counselor or business teacher to apply for Camp Enterprise 2018.
There are also Youth Exchange programs for high school kids looking to take a year off of school and travel to faraway lands for a year and live and study. For more information on the Youth exchange program, contact your local Rotary Club Youth Director.
