DQ Athletes of the Week — Feb. 15, 2018

February 20, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Serena Carreiro
This 14-year-old plays middle on the girls’ varsity volleyball team, which is at the top of the league standings and looking froward to the playoffs. She’s planning to try out for the junior soccer team in the spring. In the community, she’s a rep player for the Caledon Soccer Club, and she recently earned her lifeguard certification. The Grade 9 student lives in Caledon East.

Humberview Secondary School
Jillian McDermott
The Grade 10 student is busy with her nordic skiing training. She competed in a race just before exams, and came in fifth among about 50 competitors. In the fall, she played wide receiver and quarterback on the flag football team, and also plays rugby sevens. Away from school, she enjoys snowboarding and nordic training on weekends. The 16-year-old lives in Palgrave.

Mayfield Secondary School
Matthew Sparks
This 14-year-old is the skip on the school’s senior boys’ curling team, which is undefeated so far in the ROPSSAA round-robins, “and looking good for the playoffs,” he said. He also said he is thinking of going out for another sport later this school year, but hasn’t yet decided which one. Away from school, he plays at Chinguacousy Curling Club, and is an assistant coach in the youth program. He also plays in the Toronto Curling Association. The Grade 9 student lives in Brampton.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Julia Beamish
The Grade 9 student is a setter for the junior volleyball team, which has won most of its games this season. She’s planning to get involved in other sports later this school year, considering field lacrosse, badminton and ultimate Frisbee, but has made no decisions. In the community, she plays rep volleyball with the Peel Selects. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.

         

