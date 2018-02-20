DQ Athletes of the Week — Feb. 15, 2018

Peel Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Brampton who had recently travelled internationally. Anyone who was in the ...

By Bill Rea The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor, and that has sparked reactions ...

The Alton Mill Arts Centre will be welcoming the public for a special collaborative event with Heritage Caledon Feb. 18 and 19. The magnificent Alton ...

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Family Day Feb. 19 and will reopen Feb. 20. There will be no waste ...

The Albion-Bolton Historical Society will hold its annual general meeting this coming Monday (Feb. 19) at Bolton Unite Church. The meeting will start at 7:30 ...

By Bill Rea The Town is looking at reviewing its Official Plan policies for the Palgrave Estates Residential Community (PERC), but not much is likely ...

By John Arnott Did you buy or receive roses for Valentine’s Day? Well if you did, you interacted with one of the oldest cultivated flowers ...

EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing. To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in ...

By Constance Scrafield All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Neither illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian ...