911

Police looking into case of suspected fraud

February 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP are investigating a report of a suspected fraud in the area.
They received a report Feb. 8. They said a woman received a call from a man the previous day, claiming to be a lawyer. He apparently advised the victim that her daughter had been in a motor vehicle collision for which she was at fault. The caller told the victim that money was required in order to relieve her daughter of charges.
The victim subsequently made two payments to the caller; one for $10,000 and the other for $7,000.
Police remind the public not to send money to anyone they do not know and trust. Always verify a person’s identity before taking any steps to help. Remember, scammers are counting on the fact that victims will want to act quickly to help their loved ones in an emergency. It is important not give out any personal information to someone over the phone, particularly if they do not know who is on the other end of the line.
If you receive a similar phone call as this one, investigate the matter before acting. Ask the person questions that only your loved one would be able to answer and contact other family or friends to verify the story.
Police urge people never to hand over money or personal information, or sign anything until they have done their homework and checked the credentials of whomever they are dealing with.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Possible measles exposure at locations in Brampton

Peel Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Brampton who had recently travelled internationally. Anyone who was in the ...

MARDI GRAS CELEBRATIONS AT HALL

         

Highway not coming through Caledon

By Bill Rea The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor, and that has sparked reactions ...

Alton Mill opens doors for Heritage Days this weekend

The Alton Mill Arts Centre will be welcoming the public for a special collaborative event with Heritage Caledon Feb. 18 and 19. The magnificent Alton ...

Holiday service hours in effect at Region for Family Day

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Family Day Feb. 19 and will reopen Feb. 20. There will be no waste ...

Learn about Jaffary family

The Albion-Bolton Historical Society will hold its annual general meeting this coming Monday (Feb. 19) at Bolton Unite Church. The meeting will start at 7:30 ...

No major changes coming from Palgrave Estates review

By Bill Rea The Town is looking at reviewing its Official Plan policies for the Palgrave Estates Residential Community (PERC), but not much is likely ...

There are ways to take care of the Valentine roses

By John Arnott Did you buy or receive roses for Valentine’s Day? Well if you did, you interacted with one of the oldest cultivated flowers ...

EcoCaledon holding open house Feb. 15

EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing. To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in ...

Accidental Hit-Man Blues is next Caledon Townhall Players comedy

By Constance Scrafield All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Neither illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian ...