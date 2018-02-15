Four youths charged after chase

February 15, 2018 · 0 Comments
Four 16-year-old boys were charge with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 after leading police in a Feb. 2 chase.
Caledon OPP reports an officer from the Traffic Unit was on Bramalea Road, north of Mayfield Road, at about 11:35 a.m. and noticed a grey 2017 Ford Fusion travelling through the school zone “at a very high rate of speed.”
The officer went after the car, heading west on Mayfield, and observed it travelling aggressively, in and out of traffic, before losing sight of the vehicle. While attempting to locate it, the officer discovered that the Ford had collided with a post at the intersection of Mayfield and Dixie Roads.
Four males were observed fleeing from the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, and heading into a farmer’s field north of the intersection. During this time, two local schools were briefly placed in “hold and secure” while police operations were conducted to apprehend the suspects.
You must be logged in to post a comment.