911

OPP child car seat clinic

February 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon OPP Auxiliary officers will be holding their next child car seat clinic Feb. 27.
It will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Bolton Fire Hall at 28 Ann St.
This will be by-appointment only. For more information or to book an appointment, call 905-584-2241.
The Ministry of Transportation reports research demonstrates that when a child car seat is installed correctly, it can lessen the likelihood of injury or death by 75 per cent. Help to ensure that children are properly secured.

         

