Suspended driver charged

February 15, 2018 · 0 Comments
A 36-year-old Scarborough resident is facing charges after a traffic stop on Mayfield Road early in the morning of morning of Jan. 19.
Caledon OPP reports an officer stopped a white 2017 Nissan at about 2:40 a.m. near Heart Lake Road to check the sobriety of the driver. During the stop, the officer learned the driver’s licence had been suspended, and started an investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
As a result, the driver was charged with possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine), possession of a schedule II substance (cannabis marijuana) less than 30 grams, and driving while under suspension.
You must be logged in to post a comment.