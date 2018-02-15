Possible measles exposure at locations in Brampton

February 15, 2018 · 0 Comments
Peel Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Brampton who had recently travelled internationally.
Anyone who was in the following places during the times listed may have been exposed to measles. The virus can only live outside the body for up to two hours, so people who visited these locations or used these services at other times are not at risk.
• Feb. 9, Sheridan College Library at the Davis Campus in Brampton from noon to 5 p.m.
• Feb. 9, Brampton Transit, Route 104 Chinguacousy Express, from 4 to 7 p.m.
• Feb. 9, Guardian Sheridan Pharmacy, 373 Steeles Ave. W, from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
Visitors to the identified locations during the times noted should do the following:
• Check your immunization records to make sure you and your children have had two doses of the measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV). Your child’s immunization record (yellow card) or your doctor can provide this information. Two doses of measles vaccine are recommended for anyone born after 1969.
• Watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days after exposure. These include a high fever; cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose); sore eyes or sensitivity to light; small spots with a white centre on the inside of the mouth; and a red rash lasting four to seven days.
Do not go to any medical facility without calling in advance and telling them you have been in contact with someone who has measles.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immune or are vulnerable. Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles. Residents who are travelling internationally should always check their immunization status with their doctor prior to travel.
Residents should visit Peelregion.ca/health for news and alerts about measles. For more information, contact Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700.
