Big Bob Meatroll coming Saturday

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Caledon Lions will be presenting the 2018 Big Bob Memorial Meatroll and Silent Auction.
It will be this Saturday (Feb. 17), starting at 1 p.m. at Caledon Village Place, 18313 Hurontario St.
The event will have a Mardi Gras theme again this year.
Admission is free and there will be plenty of refreshments and snacks, as well as lots of meatrolls, plenty of items in the silent auction and door prize raffle items, all donated by local area businesses.
You must be logged in to post a comment.