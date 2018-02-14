Learn to care for your land and water with CVC

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites rural landowners to attend a Caring for Your Land and Water workshop.
The workshop is for landowners who want to add natural beauty, attract wildlife and improve the environment on their property. It will take place Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Acton Town Hall Centre, 19 Willow St. N., Acton.
Participants will learn about local environmental issues, identify their conservation goals and create a personalized action plan. Topics will include pollinator patches, septic and well maintenance, tree planting, wetland creation and more.
“We love to see property owners taking steps to become environmental stewards of their land,” CVC’s Deputy CAO and Director of Watershed Transformation Mike Puddister said. “This workshop shows you how to make the most of your rural land. Your actions will positively impact the environment, even beyond your own property.”
Workshop participants can apply for funding through CVC’s Landowner Action Fund.
The program provides financial support and expert advice to landowners for projects that protect drinking water, create inviting homes for wildlife and help the environment adapt to climate change.
The workshops are free to attend thanks to funding from CVC’s regional and municipal partners. Space is limited, so register at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information call 1-800-668-5557 ext. 436. Landowners owning one acre or more of rural property in the Credit River Watershed receive preference.
