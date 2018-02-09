Headline News

Highway not coming through Caledon

February 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor.
“Ontario has accepted an expert advisory panel’s recommendation that a proposed highway in the GTA West corridor is not the best way to address changing transportation needs,” stated a news release that was issued by the government early Friday afternoon.
The release also stated that the panel has recommended a narrower corridor, about one-third the size of the area that’s been under study, be protected from development while the province assesses what infrastructure, such as new transit or utilities, will be needed to support the growing region.
The environmental assessment (EA) of the Corridor was started in 2007 to address transportation needs in the area. The Corridor was created to provide a transportation link heading west from Highway 400, and there had been considerable talk about a 400-series highway going in (it was informally known as Highway 413). The Ministry of Transportation suspended work on the EA in December 2015, and set up the advisory panel to look into the matter.
There is already reaction to the announcement
Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, applauded the news, calling the proposed highway “unnecessary.”
“Stopping this highway is a game changer,” he stated. “Shifting the billions this highway would have cost to public transit will benefit far more people, improve the health of our communities and reduce carbon pollution.”
He added building a highway would have represented the old-style approach to transportation planning.
“Studies have shown that when a highway is built, more people drive, which adds to congestion, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions,” Gray said. “By investing in public transit, biking infrastructure, and more efficient goods movement we can shift to building healthy walkable communities.”

         

