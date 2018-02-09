Who the Liberals are fighting for

February 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
I have been asked many times why I am running as the Liberal candidate in Dufferin-Caledon in the upcoming provincial election.
I’m running because I believe each and every person deserves a fair chance to live, work and raise a family in this community, a community I’m hoping to serve.
The June 7 election will bring an opportunity to choose what direction we want our government to take over the next four years and the reality is that each and every Ontarian, rural or urban, needs to make some fundamental decisions when casting their ballot.
Many people have asked me why the Ontario Liberals have not said more about the current climate of the Progressive Conservative party and the truth is it’s not about who we are fighting against; but who we are fighting for.
We are fighting for families who will now be able to receive free prescription medication for their children aged 24 years and younger. The Ontario Liberal government’s OHIP+ program has already helped more than 900,000 families get their children’s prescriptions filled for free.
We are fighting for the young people who dream of earning a post-secondary degree or diploma. The Ontario Liberal government believes that attending college or university should be based on your ability to learn and not on your ability to pay.
We are fighting for the women and men who are struggling to support their families on part-time, temporary or minimum-wage work. People are raising families on minimum wage, and too many Ontarians are still living in poverty, despite working full time. The Ontario Liberal government is dedicated to creating fair workplaces and better jobs to build an Ontario where greater opportunity and greater security is available for everyone.
All of this with a balanced budget and the strongest economy in Canada.
At the end of the day, it is a Liberal government that will advocate and continue to work hard on your behalf to build up and ensure our community remains a place to live, work and play.
From now until Election Day, I will work tirelessly on behalf of every person in this riding, because I am committed to fighting for you.
Bob Gordanier,
Liberal candidate,
Dufferin-Caledon
You must be logged in to post a comment.