Editorial Cartoon — Feb. 8, 2018

February 9, 2018

         

Highway not coming through Caledon

By Bill Rea The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor. “Ontario has accepted an expert ...

Pot-luck pie party coming

Terra Cotta Community Centre will be the location of a Valentine Pot-Luck Pie Party. It will be Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m. Bring an ...

Sparks still fly over closing doors at Town Hall

By Bill Rea Caledon OPP Inspector Ryan Carothers has asserted he alone was behind his decision to address Caledon Council last week on security issues ...

Headwaters Tourism Awards recognized local achievement — Alabaster Acres named Best New Tourism Business

By Bill Rea Alabaster Acres has been operating less than two years, but it’s already drawn recognition. That includes being named the Best New Tourism ...

Peel plans for new residents

The Region of Peel is growing. By 2041, the Region will welcome more than 500,000 new residents and 250,000 new jobs. Learn more at an ...

EcoCaledon holding open house Feb. 15

EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing. To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in ...

Accidental Hit-Man Blues is next Caledon Townhall Players comedy

By Constance Scrafield All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Neither illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...