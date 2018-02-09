Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — All Caledon residents urged to ‘Pay It Forward’

February 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
If each and every one of us undertook one act of kindness for another we would have the potential to inspire 70,000 residents of Caledon.
I’m proud to proclaim Feb. 11 to 17 as Pay It Forward Week in the Town of Caledon. This coincides with International Random Acts of Kindness Week, which encourages people around the world to do good deeds for others without asking for anything in return except to Pay It Forward.
I already know just how caring our community is, so let’s use this as an opportunity to shine a light on those unsung heroes who quietly do kind and caring things for others day in and day out and share them using #CaledonCares
It’s not about the big stuff. It’s small, thoughtful things like holding a door open, sharing a warm understanding smile, checking in on an elderly neighbour, buying a warm cup of coffee for a friend or neighbour, all of these things contribute to a caring community, one we can all be proud of.
Join me in the Pay It Forward movement and together let’s create a week of powerful and positive change.
Conversations Matter
One big thing I’ve learned in politics is that conversations really do matter.
I recently came back from a successful ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association) Conference. I was joined by Councillor Jennifer Innis and together we met with representatives of a number of Provincial ministries, lobbying on behalf of Caledon residents and businesses on important issues, such as seniors housing, GTA West Corridor, rural broadband, effective regional representation, aggregate pit rehabilitation and agricultural policies.
One of the many positive outcomes from the conference was Minister Jeff Leal’s announcement on the Revitalization for Small Community Main Streets and Downtown cores. In Caledon, that means $84,647 towards capital improvements without local matching dollars (no strings attached). I’ve prepared a motion for consideration of Council, directing staff to look at the highest and best use for this money so we can get the most bang for our buck.
We also had the opportunity to speak with the opposition leaders and even a chance meeting with the Premier, asking to declare broadband an essential service — that way we can eliminate monopolies and give everyone inclusive access to high speed internet.
Those conversations led to me being asked to be a guest on the Steve Paikin show to speak on this issue. Stay tuned — this topic is gaining ground.
I will never again underestimate the power of conversation.
You must be logged in to post a comment.