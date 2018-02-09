Contents

Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — The Supporting New Parents Act

February 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

We, the Conservative Official Opposition, understand both the excitement of welcoming a new child to the family, but also the financial pressures Canadian parents often encounter.
This is especially the case now for new parents, as it’s become more expensive to raise a family under the current Liberal government. In response to the increasing costs of raising a family, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition, recently announced that we will offer tax relief to Canadian families by introducing the Supporting New Parents Act.
The arrival of a new family member is without a doubt a very important milestone for parents. However, this special time can also raise financial pressures and concerns for parents with the additional costs for the care of a newborn and the decision to take a leave from work. Therefore, excitement can quickly turn into mounting stress for a parent(s). Presently, under the current Liberal government, Canadians accessing Employment Insurance (EI) maternity benefits and EI parental programs still pay federal income tax on the money they receive. This is why our leader, Andrew Scheer, announced the Supporting New Parents Act Feb. 1 — to remove federal income tax from benefits received under the EI maternity and EI parental programs.
More specifically, the Supporting New Parents Act would remove federal income tax from EI maternity and EI parental benefits by providing a non-refundable tax credit for any income earned under these two programs. A non-refundable tax credit amounts to a 15 per cent tax rebate on these benefits. For example, the benefit to an average Canadian whose regular salary is $50,000 would be about $4,000. The tax credit is for EI maternity benefits and EI parental benefits. Such tax relief can have a considerable impact on the costs associated in the care of a newborn for young Canadian families by helping them keep more of their money to help raise their children, and thus alleviating some of the stress of welcoming a new child.
New parents deserve support, not taxation. We also know that Prime Minister Trudeau plans to raise taxes on 2.7 million families over the next few years. This means that by 2019, more than 90 per cent of middle-class families will pay more tax than under the previous Conservative government which will place more pressure on Canadian families.
The Supporting New Parents Act introduced by the Conservative Official Opposition is another example of us standing up for hard-working Canadian families. We understand the many challenges young families face in welcoming a new child, including the increased cost of living under the current Liberal government. We want to help families with positive measures, which have a meaningful impact. Canadian families deserve this kind of strong, responsive leadership, not more taxation from a government which has been shown to be out of touch with the needs and priorities of everyday, ordinary Canadian families.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Highway not coming through Caledon

By Bill Rea The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor. “Ontario has accepted an expert ...

Pot-luck pie party coming

Terra Cotta Community Centre will be the location of a Valentine Pot-Luck Pie Party. It will be Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m. Bring an ...

Sparks still fly over closing doors at Town Hall

By Bill Rea Caledon OPP Inspector Ryan Carothers has asserted he alone was behind his decision to address Caledon Council last week on security issues ...

Headwaters Tourism Awards recognized local achievement — Alabaster Acres named Best New Tourism Business

By Bill Rea Alabaster Acres has been operating less than two years, but it’s already drawn recognition. That includes being named the Best New Tourism ...

Peel plans for new residents

The Region of Peel is growing. By 2041, the Region will welcome more than 500,000 new residents and 250,000 new jobs. Learn more at an ...

EcoCaledon holding open house Feb. 15

EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing. To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in ...

Accidental Hit-Man Blues is next Caledon Townhall Players comedy

By Constance Scrafield All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Neither illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...