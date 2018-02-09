Golden Hawks fall behind early in PJHL playoffs

February 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks may be meeting the Huntsville Otters at the wrong time.
Winning five of their final seven games, yet still finishing sixth in the eight-team Carruthers division of the PJHL, the Otters continued their hot streak into the first game of their opening round playoff series with the third-place Golden Hawks.
Home ice advantage had the Golden Hawks hosting the Otters at Caledon East Sunday evening, where the road team quickly got on the board by beating Ethan Olenchuk just two minutes in.
Christian Hauck tied it up for the Hawks shortly after, though Huntsville solved Olenchuk three more times in the period, who was taking part in his first ever junior hockey post-season.
Looking to mount a comeback midway through the second period on the power play, a blocked shot allowed Huntsville to go the other way for a short-handed marker and a score of 5-1.
The offence kept coming for Huntsville, who took an 8-2 lead into the latter half of the final frame, though Caledon was able to stop the bleeding with a pair of late goals for a final score of 8-4.
Mathiau Young led the way for the Hawks with two goals and an assist, while Jeffrey Ohashi contributed a pair of helpers. Landis Antonic scored the only other Caledon goal.
The second game in the series was scheduled for last night (Wednesday), in Huntsville and the results were not known at press time. The series is to return to Caledon East tomorrow (Friday). Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m.
The series swings back to Huntsville for the fourth game Saturday, and if needed, Caledon will host the fifth game Sunday.
The Golden Hawks are looking to reach the second round of the junior C playoffs for the second time in the club’s eight-year history.
Elsewhere around the division, the first-place Stayner Siskins are up two games to none on the Orillia Terriers, the Alliston Hornets are one win away from advancing after taking a 3-0 lead on the Schomberg Cougars, and the Penetang Kings and Midland Flyers are tied at a game apiece.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com
