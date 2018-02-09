Sports

Golden Hawks fall behind early in PJHL playoffs

February 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks may be meeting the Huntsville Otters at the wrong time.
Winning five of their final seven games, yet still finishing sixth in the eight-team Carruthers division of the PJHL, the Otters continued their hot streak into the first game of their opening round playoff series with the third-place Golden Hawks.
Home ice advantage had the Golden Hawks hosting the Otters at Caledon East Sunday evening, where the road team quickly got on the board by beating Ethan Olenchuk just two minutes in.
Christian Hauck tied it up for the Hawks shortly after, though Huntsville solved Olenchuk three more times in the period, who was taking part in his first ever junior hockey post-season.
Looking to mount a comeback midway through the second period on the power play, a blocked shot allowed Huntsville to go the other way for a short-handed marker and a score of 5-1.
The offence kept coming for Huntsville, who took an 8-2 lead into the latter half of the final frame, though Caledon was able to stop the bleeding with a pair of late goals for a final score of 8-4.
Mathiau Young led the way for the Hawks with two goals and an assist, while Jeffrey Ohashi contributed a pair of helpers. Landis Antonic scored the only other Caledon goal.
The second game in the series was scheduled for last night (Wednesday), in Huntsville and the results were not known at press time. The series is to return to Caledon East tomorrow (Friday). Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m.
The series swings back to Huntsville for the fourth game Saturday, and if needed, Caledon will host the fifth game Sunday.
The Golden Hawks are looking to reach the second round of the junior C playoffs for the second time in the club’s eight-year history.
Elsewhere around the division, the first-place Stayner Siskins are up two games to none on the Orillia Terriers, the Alliston Hornets are one win away from advancing after taking a 3-0 lead on the Schomberg Cougars, and the Penetang Kings and Midland Flyers are tied at a game apiece.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s Christian Hauck chases the puck along with Huntsville’s Matt Priest in the first game of the Golden Hawks’ best-of-seven series with the Otters at Caledon East Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Highway not coming through Caledon

By Bill Rea The Province has announced it is not moving ahead with the proposed highway in the GTA West Corridor. “Ontario has accepted an expert ...

Pot-luck pie party coming

Terra Cotta Community Centre will be the location of a Valentine Pot-Luck Pie Party. It will be Feb. 10, starting at 6 p.m. Bring an ...

Sparks still fly over closing doors at Town Hall

By Bill Rea Caledon OPP Inspector Ryan Carothers has asserted he alone was behind his decision to address Caledon Council last week on security issues ...

Headwaters Tourism Awards recognized local achievement — Alabaster Acres named Best New Tourism Business

By Bill Rea Alabaster Acres has been operating less than two years, but it’s already drawn recognition. That includes being named the Best New Tourism ...

Peel plans for new residents

The Region of Peel is growing. By 2041, the Region will welcome more than 500,000 new residents and 250,000 new jobs. Learn more at an ...

EcoCaledon holding open house Feb. 15

EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing. To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in ...

Accidental Hit-Man Blues is next Caledon Townhall Players comedy

By Constance Scrafield All theatre players understand, as by instinct, that “the show must go on!” Neither illness, accident, weather can halt the great thespian ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...