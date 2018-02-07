February 7, 2018 ·
ORANGEVILLE MAN KILLED IN CRASH
A 33-year-old man from Orangeville was pronounced dead at the scene Friday morning after a three-vehicle collision on Airport Road, just north of King Street. Caledon OPP reports it took place at about 6 a.m. Their investigation indicated a northbound Toyota sedan crossed the centre line and sideswiped a southbound black 2006 Dodge Ram, and then continued heading north, colliding head-on with a brown 2007 Pontiac Montana. The driver of the northbound vehicle, Martin McGachy, died as a result. The driver of the Dodge sustained no injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries. No charges are pending.
Photo by Bill Rea