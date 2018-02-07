20 charged in Caledon during Festive RIDE

February 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
From Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, OPP officers were conducting a province-wide Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative.
During this time, officers from Caledon OPP carried out 123 RIDE programs in the area and laid the most criminal charges within central region in regards to drinking and driving related offences — impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol, refusing to supply a breath sample.
In Caledon, 20 persons were charged with drinking and driving offences during the Festive RIDE, while 14 persons lost their licences temporarily for registering in the “warn” range on a roadside screening device — having a blood alcohol concentration level between 50 and 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
Police are reminding motorists that while the Festive RIDE has wrapped up, they can be sure to see officers conducting RIDE programs all year in an effort to keep the roadways safe and remove drivers who pose a risk to everyone by drinking and driving.
OPP remains committed to enforcing impaired driving laws and educating road users about the dangers posed by motorists who drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Drivers need to remember that any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive.
