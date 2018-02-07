Peel plans for new residents

February 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Region of Peel is growing.
By 2041, the Region will welcome more than 500,000 new residents and 250,000 new jobs.
Learn more at an open house planned for this Tuesday (Feb. 13) at Royal Ambassador Events Centre on Innis Lake Road. It will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with a presentation planned for 6:30.
There will be information on Peel’s long-term plans for land use, transportation, water and waste water. There will also be updates draft growth management and transportation amendments to the Regional Official Plan, the Region’s Water and Wastewater Master Plan and the Long Range Transportation Plan.
