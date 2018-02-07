EcoCaledon holding open house Feb. 15

February 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
EcoCaledon, Caledon’s environmental organization, is growing.
To help with the growth, they are having an open house Feb. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Atrium at Town Hall in Caledon East.
The open house will let residents know more about their many community-based projects. It will offer an opportunity for all to get involved in making the environment more sustainable in Caledon, supporting the Town’s “Greenest Town in Ontario” status.
EcoCaledon is the environmental group that connects all parts of the Caledon community and other environmental related groups. It offers a range of environmental programs to for all residents of Caledon, including a school program that is funded by the Region of Peel (in all elementary and high schools in Caledon), Drawdown Caledon (100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming) and Paint a Picture for Clean Air and Water (encourages us to not idle our cars and to use water wisely) and more (ecocaledon.org). There are many other programs that connect all aspects of Caledon from schools to agriculture to business with a goal to work together to make Caledon more environmentally sustainable.
EcoCaledon is recognized and supported by the Town of Caledon.
The timing is right for an expansion of environmental initiatives in Caledon as the town is about to grow and needs to be careful to preserve its beautiful natural landscape and recreational and green spaces. Together with the province and country, Caledon is empowered to come up with solutions to make the planet more sustainable into the future. Everyone can all take steps at home and in their communities to change what they do to have less or no impact on the environment.
EcoCaledon will be growing to provide opportunities for Caledon citizens to lead the way so they can preserve “Ontario’s Greenest Town” for themselves and for future generations. All are welcome to see what it is about and get involved.
Those who have questions about ecoCaledon and the open house can contact the EcoCaledon co-Chairs — Donna Ferron(donna.ferron@proforma.com) and John MacRae (macraejohn5@gmail.com).
