DOUBLE FEATURE AT CROSSCURRENTS
February 7, 2018 ·
The Frank Adriano Quartet, featuring Tausha Hanna, performed to an enthusiastic full house at CrossCurrents Cafe Friday night. The band delivered great standards from the golden era of swing with solid improvisational skills. Hanna has a unique vocal style and a captivating stage presence.
The opening act for evening was The Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School Jazz Band, directed by Adriano. All musicians delivered swing energy. They are moving on to a four-day tour to Ottawa and Montreal, culminating in a recording session at McGill University.