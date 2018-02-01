Complete EA on Corridor

February 1, 2018 · 0 Comments
The following open letter, addressed to Transportation Minister Kathryn McGarry from Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, was submitted to the Citizen for publication.
As you are no doubt aware, on Nov. 27, 2017, your predecessor Steven Del Duca announced that the expert advisory panel on the GTA West Highway Corridor had submitted its report to the Ministry and that there would be an update on the future of the GTA West Corridor within 60 days.
Jan. 29 marked 63 days since your 60-day commitment. Yet there has not been any notice from your Ministry on the future of this crucial project.
Your Ministry has been studying GTA West since 2007, and according to my Freedom of Information request, has spent over $14.5 million. Despite nearly a decade of study and millions of taxpayer dollars spent, you have failed to provide the promised answer.
The Progressive Conservative Caucus and I have been steadfast that the GTA West Corridor deserves a complete environmental assessment. We recognize that landowners and municipalities have been unable to plan for years. Frankly, further delay is irresponsible and unacceptable.
I ask that you immediately resolve this broken promise, and complete the environmental assessment of the GTA Wet Corridor.
Sincerely,
Sylvia Jones MPP,
Dufferin-Caledon
