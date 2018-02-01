Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — Feb. 1, 2018
February 1, 2018 ·
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Andrew Dopaco
This 16-year-old plays centre for the school’s varsity hockey team, which made it to the semifinals. He also played power on the school’s varsity volleyball team and is planning to play badminton. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Vaughan Rangers’ organization and used to be a rep player with the Bolton Wanderers’ Soccer Club. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.
Humberview Secondary School
Logan Fagu
The Grade 9 student is the captain of the school’s junior basketball team, playing point guard. They opened the season with a 3-1 record. He was also setter for the junior volleyball team, and is thinking of going out for rugby in the spring. In the community, he’s a rep player for both the Caledon Cougars and Bolton Wanderers. The 14-year-old lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Claudia Sinanios
This 17-year-old has been playing off side on the school’s senior volleyball team. She said she played basketball and soccer at school last year, and is thinking of playing soccer in the spring. In the community, she plays rep volleyball for the Peel Selects out of Brampton. The Grade 12 student lives in Inglewood.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
John Temoso
This Grade 11 student is a point guard on the senior basketball team. He said he was thinking of going out for baseball and volleyball, but concluded he won’t have time, so he’s sticking with basketball. “I’m pretty good at it, so I stick to it,” he said. He also plays rep basketball with the Caledon Cougars. The 16-year-old lives in Bolton.