Bolton’s Mangiapane earns stay with Flames

February 1, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
Andrew Mangiapane has impressed the Calgary Flames brass enough to earn a more permanent spot with the big-league club.
The winger was called back up from the AHL’s Stockton Heat Sunday, spending just a few days with the minor club after the return of veteran forward Michael Frolik from injured reserve.
Yet Sunday’s call up proves the Flames have plans for Mangiapane that extend past a placeholder for banged-up NHLers.
Despite being held off of the scoresheet in his eight NHL games so far, Mangiapane has become a small-but-mighty spark on the ice for the Flames, putting up five shots, eight hits and four blocks in his limited minutes.
Drafted by the Flames in 2015 after an impressive sophomore season with the OHL’s Barrie Colts, the Bolton native’s stock has risen far above his sixth-round drafting, managing 41 points in 66 games in his first year as a member of the Heat.
He was named an AHL All-Star this season, before being left off the team thanks to his NHL call up, after posting 16 goals and 19 assists in 31 games this AHL season.

Bolton native Andrew Mangiapane looks like he has a future with the Calgary Flames.
Photo courtesy of Sean Kelso/Calgary Flames

         

