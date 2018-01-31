What’s on at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives this February

January 31, 2018 · 0 Comments

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) is presenting its new winter exhibitions, highlights for Black History Month and a family-friendly line-up for February.

The new winter exhibitions help illustrate stories about diverse figures in the community within past and present lives. There are on-going highlights during Black History Month. As well, there is an exciting line-up of programs and events for all ages including PA Day drop-in activities, a free Family Day event, celebration of World Yoga Day and a Life Drawing Workshop.

New Winter Exhibitions

heather graham: Reminds me of M, will run from Feb. 3 to March 18, with an opening reception set for Feb. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Toronto artist Heather Graham’s mixed-media art explores boundaries between seeing and experiencing art. Reflecting her interest in ideas about time, memory and the notion of perception, Graham’s art conveys a sense of the passage of time and the fragility of the human condition.

There will also be an Artist Talk March 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Words to Pictures will run until March 18

Under the direction of artist Graham, art students from Stephen Lewis Secondary School and Seneca College collaborated on pairing poetry and art.

Inuit Dolls: From Past Traditions to New Expressions will be from Feb. 3 to March 18, with an opening reception planned for Feb. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Inuit have practised the art of making dolls for centuries. Dolls serve many purposes. They are reflections of Inuit life, playthings, charms, tools of domestic training and tourist souvenirs. Explore these timeless treasures and learn about some of the stories that they tell.

Beyond Sit and Stay: Dogs in Our Service is an exhibition that will run from Feb. 10 to June 3.

In addition to being our best friends, dogs serve people in many ways. They perform important functions, among them jobs like search and rescue, detection, therapy and security. Visit PAMA to learn more about working dogs and their human partners. Try detecting scents at the sniffing station, or spend some time in the dog house with a furry friend. This exhibition is designed, produced and owned by Halton Region and presented in partnership with PAMA.

Highlights during Black History Month

These exhibitions are running until Apr. 15.

Black Enslavement in Upper Canada — Most people don’t realize that black enslavement existed here in Canada, but it did from the 1600s until it was abolished in 1834. This exhibition, presented in partnership with the Archives of Ontario, explores some untold stories that are important to understanding not just of the past, but also of today.

The Black Community in Peel in the Late 19th Century — This small exhibition shares some of the results of our ongoing research into the history of black residents of Peel in the 1800s. To date, research has tended to raise more questions than answers. But they are essential questions to ask, to better understand local history and communities.

Program Highlights will include a Hip Hop Dance workshop with special guest In the Mix, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. noon. Families will learn Hip Hop dance moves in this high-energy environment to create a one of a kind group music video using iPads. Caregivers need to accompany children and are welcome to participate. This workshop is included in the cost of admission.

Registration is required for both programs at pama.peelregion.ca

New Programs and Events

PAMA Kids P.A Day

Get physical with art and history in a day of art in motion Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open your heart and enjoy action art activities for all. This is a drop-in program which is included with the cost of admission and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Family Day

• Play Outdoors Peel, Presented by Ecosource from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Play outdoor creative activities on PAMA’s historic grounds. Admission is free.

• Family Fun Yoga at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (30 to 45 minutes). Warm up from outdoor adventures and have a family yoga experience.

• Family Art Activities from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s all about combining creativity and movement. Plus early learning activities on the LION (Learning In Our Neighbourhood) bus.

• Family Sing-a-long with Brampton artist Bayani Llagas. Performances start at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sing-a-long and move to the music in the Courtroom with Bayani.

World Yoga Day

Join in the world movement to harness the power of positive energy Feb. 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Take part in World Yoga Day by supporting strength and positivity for a healthier lifestyle.

Life Drawing Workshop

Want to get creative, connect with friends and have an affordable afternoon out? Try an art workshop at PAMA. Explore the fundamentals of drawing while sketching a costumed model in the studio Feb. 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and $15 for public. This will be geared to all drawing levels. Registration is required at pama.peelregion.ca

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, and to converse, question and tell stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E.in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

Readers Comments (0)