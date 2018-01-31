Province approves major expansion at Peel Memorial Centre

January 31, 2018 · 0 Comments
Ontario has approved a major hospital expansion project at the Peel Memorial Centre to increase access to care and reduce wait times.
Health and Long-term Care Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins was joined by other dignitaries at the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness recently to announce the expansion.
The next phase of redevelopment at Peel Memorial will add more inpatient services, including complex continuing care and rehabilitation for patients and their families.
The province is also making 37 additional beds available at the Brampton Civic Hospital this year, including six more beds announced earlier. This investment is part of more than 2,000 additional beds and spaces being made available across the province this year.
This support builds on recent health care investments in the area, including the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness, which opened in April and offers services to reduce wait times at nearby emergency departments such as urgent care, same-day surgeries, programs for new mothers and mental health supports.
Investing in hospitals is part of Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change.
“We are proud to support William Osler Health System in moving forward with the second phase of the redevelopment project for the Peel Memorial site to increase bed capacity to meet the needs of the growing community,” Hoskins said. “In addition, the 37 new beds coming to Brampton Civic this year will help patients access the care they need today, when and where they need it.”
