Uncategorized

Province approves major expansion at Peel Memorial Centre

January 31, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Ontario has approved a major hospital expansion project at the Peel Memorial Centre to increase access to care and reduce wait times.
Health and Long-term Care Minister Dr. Eric Hoskins was joined by other dignitaries at the Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness recently to announce the expansion.
The next phase of redevelopment at Peel Memorial will add more inpatient services, including complex continuing care and rehabilitation for patients and their families.
The province is also making 37 additional beds available at the Brampton Civic Hospital this year, including six more beds announced earlier. This investment is part of more than 2,000 additional beds and spaces being made available across the province this year.
This support builds on recent health care investments in the area, including the new Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness, which opened in April and offers services to reduce wait times at nearby emergency departments such as urgent care, same-day surgeries, programs for new mothers and mental health supports.
Investing in hospitals is part of Ontario’s plan to create fairness and opportunity during this period of rapid economic change.
“We are proud to support William Osler Health System in moving forward with the second phase of the redevelopment project for the Peel Memorial site to increase bed capacity to meet the needs of the growing community,” Hoskins said. “In addition, the 37 new beds coming to Brampton Civic this year will help patients access the care they need today, when and where they need it.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jones concurs with Brown’s decision to step down

By Bill Rea Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown resigned early Thursday morning, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Plenty of fire and ice and art was to be seen

         

Transportation a Town priority in provincial election

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon has a list of priorities to be raised in the coming Provincial election, and there is lots of ...

Caledon Public Library kicks off 150 years Family Literacy Day

Caledon Public Library will be celebrating 150 years of continuous library service to the Caledon community. As the library launches a year full of activities ...

Councillors not in breach of Code of Conduct, Integrity Commissioner finds

By Bill Rea Allegations of Code of Conduct violations against two Caledon councillors have been thrown out, but feelings were still running high at last ...

HomeJames celebrates another successful holiday season

By Bill Rea The record remains clean. There have been no fatal or serious injury accidents in Caledon during nights when HomeJames as been operating. ...

Blood donors needed

Canadian Blood Services will be hold a blood donor clinic in Caledon East Feb. 1. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old ...

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting their monthly dinner. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The menu this month is shepherd’s ...