Letters

Moments from the Golden Globe Awards

January 30, 2018   ·   0 Comments

On the “red carpet” at the Jan. 7 Golden Globe Awards, we saw a “walk” of black dresses and black suits worn in respect and support for abused and assaulted women everywhere.
They were wearing #Me Too pins!
The presenters were women in black dresses, and men in black ties, shirts and suits, which in itself spoke loud and clear to #Me Too. Women everywhere stating clearly it’s not okay any more.
As the TV cameras swept over the large audience, while awards were being announced and received, they revealed a “sea” of black dresses and suits. They came forward in total solidarity to #Me Too; women everywhere who continue to be abused and assaulted on a daily basis; treated as less than human beings.
This Golden Globe Awards show was viewed, no doubt, around the “globe.” For as Oprah Winfrey spoke from the heart through her own painful experience, she knew the truth of such endured pain — her voice resonating far and wide.
Oprah spoke with sincerity and conviction; empathy; a caring heart — a voice so loud and clear stated, Do not be afraid to speak up! Never be afraid to speak up! #Me Too — Time’s up.
Alice Malick Pettit,
Bolton

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jones concurs with Brown’s decision to step down

By Bill Rea Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown resigned early Thursday morning, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Plenty of fire and ice and art was to be seen

         

Transportation a Town priority in provincial election

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon has a list of priorities to be raised in the coming Provincial election, and there is lots of ...

Caledon Public Library kicks off 150 years Family Literacy Day

Caledon Public Library will be celebrating 150 years of continuous library service to the Caledon community. As the library launches a year full of activities ...

Councillors not in breach of Code of Conduct, Integrity Commissioner finds

By Bill Rea Allegations of Code of Conduct violations against two Caledon councillors have been thrown out, but feelings were still running high at last ...

HomeJames celebrates another successful holiday season

By Bill Rea The record remains clean. There have been no fatal or serious injury accidents in Caledon during nights when HomeJames as been operating. ...

Blood donors needed

Canadian Blood Services will be hold a blood donor clinic in Caledon East Feb. 1. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old ...

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting their monthly dinner. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The menu this month is shepherd’s ...