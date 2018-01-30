Contents

From Queen’s Park by Sylvia Jones MPP — Gas plant trail leads to guilty verdict

January 30, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Last week, the verdict for the gas plant trial of two of then premier Dalton McGuinty’s most senior advisors was handed down.
McGuinty’s Chief of Staff David Livingston was found guilty of destroying documents in relation to the cancelation of two natural gas power plants, one in Mississauga and another in Oakville. Deputy Chief of Staff Laura Miller was found not guilty. The cancellation would cost Ontario taxpayers $1.1 billion.
Initially, the Liberals dismissed any problems with the cost of the cancellation by saying that it would only cost taxpayers “less than a cup of coffee a year.” The actual cost was revealed by the independent officer of the Legislature, the Auditor General. The Auditor found that the cancellation of the two plants would cost Ontarians a staggering $1.1 billion.
This $1.1 billion decision was made days before the 2011 election by the Liberal campaign team in an attempt to save Liberal seats. This election campaign was co-chaired by Kathleen Wynne.
David Livingston was charged and convicted of destroying documents related to this $1.1 billion scandal. Specifically, Livingston deceptively obtained administrative system passwords which were used to wipe 20 hard drives in the Premier’s Office, despite being told by civil servants of his responsibility to retain the very records he erased.
It is a sad reality that a premier’s most senior official has been found guilty of trying to orchestrate a cover-up of the $1.1 billion gas plant scandal. Unfortunately, scandal is nothing new to the Liberal government.
After 15 years, there are many examples of expensive government mismanagement and waste. For example, the $4 billion extra that Ontarians will have to pay due to the Liberals trying to hide the true cost of fixing their hydro mistakes. The government made up complex accounting rules so that the true cost would not appear on their books. As a result, Ontarians will have to pay $4 billion more than necessary. You can also look at the over $50,000 spent on luxury Canada Goose jackets for staff, or the $17.4 million spent on partisan advertising, meant to boost the Liberals’ polling numbers. Ontarians are tired of having their taxpayer dollars wasted on projects they neither want or need.
That is why Patrick Brown, the Progressive Conservative caucus and I believe that the government needs to be more accountable to the people of Ontario. We believe that the government needs to introduce the first ever Trust, Integrity and Accountability Act, close lobbying and fundraising loopholes, establish clear performance targets for Ministers and restore the Auditor General’s oversight of government advertising.
This guilty verdict will not return the $1.1 billion the Liberal government wasted, but it is a very expensive example of how far the Liberal government will go to protect their own interests above the people of Ontario’s.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jones concurs with Brown’s decision to step down

By Bill Rea Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown resigned early Thursday morning, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Plenty of fire and ice and art was to be seen

         

Transportation a Town priority in provincial election

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon has a list of priorities to be raised in the coming Provincial election, and there is lots of ...

Caledon Public Library kicks off 150 years Family Literacy Day

Caledon Public Library will be celebrating 150 years of continuous library service to the Caledon community. As the library launches a year full of activities ...

Councillors not in breach of Code of Conduct, Integrity Commissioner finds

By Bill Rea Allegations of Code of Conduct violations against two Caledon councillors have been thrown out, but feelings were still running high at last ...

HomeJames celebrates another successful holiday season

By Bill Rea The record remains clean. There have been no fatal or serious injury accidents in Caledon during nights when HomeJames as been operating. ...

Blood donors needed

Canadian Blood Services will be hold a blood donor clinic in Caledon East Feb. 1. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old ...

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting their monthly dinner. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The menu this month is shepherd’s ...