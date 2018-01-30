Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 30, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Janet Clark
Many of us in the rat race of life scurry from meeting to meeting, a day book in one hand, stale coffee or double shot latte with the spice of the month in the other, hoping that the next hour will bring inspiration, maybe a few laughs, and if we are really lucky — a top up on that coffee, perhaps a half a butter tart, or a small Nanaimo bar.
At least I know there is at least one weekly meeting I can count on for laughs, inspiration, and a libation of my choosing.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave’s meetings are held every Wednesday evening at Caledon Estate Banquet Hall.
Last week, we had the pleasure of making music with Soul Drums, where we were all given percussion instruments and beat out a tune and learned about African drums. Recently, over the course of three different meetings, we experienced a quick refresher on CPR, heard Nicola Ross the author of Loops and Lattes, and heard from our own Nikola Boadway on the evils of sugar in our diet.
The speakers vary from nonprofit organizations, to local artists, to educational topics in accordance with Rotary guidelines. The topics are posted on our website well in advance. If you are interested in speaking or attending at our club, please reach out to our Club Services Director through our web site www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
