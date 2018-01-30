Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 30, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Janet Clark
Many of us in the rat race of life scurry from meeting to meeting, a day book in one hand, stale coffee or double shot latte with the spice of the month in the other, hoping that the next hour will bring inspiration, maybe a few laughs, and if we are really lucky — a top up on that coffee, perhaps a half a butter tart, or a small Nanaimo bar.
At least I know there is at least one weekly meeting I can count on for laughs, inspiration, and a libation of my choosing.
The Rotary Club of Palgrave’s meetings are held every Wednesday evening at Caledon Estate Banquet Hall.
Last week, we had the pleasure of making music with Soul Drums, where we were all given percussion instruments and beat out a tune and learned about African drums. Recently, over the course of three different meetings, we experienced a quick refresher on CPR, heard Nicola Ross the author of Loops and Lattes, and heard from our own Nikola Boadway on the evils of sugar in our diet.
The speakers vary from nonprofit organizations, to local artists, to educational topics in accordance with Rotary guidelines. The topics are posted on our website well in advance. If you are interested in speaking or attending at our club, please reach out to our Club Services Director through our web site www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Jones concurs with Brown’s decision to step down

By Bill Rea Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown resigned early Thursday morning, in light of allegations of sexual misconduct, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Plenty of fire and ice and art was to be seen

         

Transportation a Town priority in provincial election

By Bill Rea The Town of Caledon has a list of priorities to be raised in the coming Provincial election, and there is lots of ...

Caledon Public Library kicks off 150 years Family Literacy Day

Caledon Public Library will be celebrating 150 years of continuous library service to the Caledon community. As the library launches a year full of activities ...

Councillors not in breach of Code of Conduct, Integrity Commissioner finds

By Bill Rea Allegations of Code of Conduct violations against two Caledon councillors have been thrown out, but feelings were still running high at last ...

HomeJames celebrates another successful holiday season

By Bill Rea The record remains clean. There have been no fatal or serious injury accidents in Caledon during nights when HomeJames as been operating. ...

Blood donors needed

Canadian Blood Services will be hold a blood donor clinic in Caledon East Feb. 1. It will be at Caledon East Community Complex, 6215 Old ...

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

         

Community Events

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 The Caledon Seniors’ Centre will be hosting their monthly dinner. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. The menu this month is shepherd’s ...