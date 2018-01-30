Sports

Nobletoyz Athletes of the Week — Jan. 25, 2018

January 30, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Mikayla Ferreira
This Grade 11 student plays power on the varsity volleyball team, which has opened its season with a winning streak. “Everyone’s improving,” she said. She was on the flag football team at school in the fall, and is planning to go out for track and field, specializing in the long jump. In the community, she plays rep volleyball for the Peel Selects. The 16-year-old lives in Orangeville.

Humberview Secondary School
Jenna Ford
The 16-year-old plays centre on the girls’ varsity hockey team, which split the first four games of the season. She is planning to play field lacrosse in the spring. In previous years, she has played on the school’s flag football team, but not this year. Away from school, she plays AA hockey with North York Storm. The Grade 11 student lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Emily Ignagni
The Grade 10 student plays defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, which went undefeated in their first five games of the season, and she had contributed about five goals to the cause. She’s also active in golf and soccer at school. In the community, she plays rep hockey in the Stoney Creek Girls’ Hockey Association. The 15-year-old lives in Valleywood.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Devin Ellul
This 17-year-old plays centre on the school’s senior basketball team. “We’re working hard,” he said. “Definitely some improvement coming.” He also played on the senior volleyball team, and is planning to play soccer in the spring. In the community, he used to play with the Caledon Soccer Club. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.

         

