Caledon Public Library kicks off 150 years Family Literacy Day

January 24, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Public Library will be celebrating 150 years of continuous library service to the Caledon community.
As the library launches a year full of activities for all ages, the Albion-Bolton branch will be hosting a kickoff event and Family Literacy Day celebration Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A full day of activities are planned for the entire family, including story time with Mayor Allan Thompson, crafts, a local history display, an indoor picnic and a presentation by author and illustrator Ruth Ohi. Remember to bring lunch and a blanket for the indoor picnic and the library will be providing the drinks and desserts. In addition to these activities, the day will feature the launch of One Book One Caledon, a yearlong reading event encouraging everyone in Caledon to share the experience of reading the same book while engaging in discussions and attending programs. The Canadian author’s identity will be revealed at the kickoff event.
“Libraries in Caledon have come a long way from where they began 150 years ago, and we want to spend 2018 recognizing this important milestone and thanking the community for their support by hosting many interactive events,” library CEO Colleen Lipp said. “This kickoff event is just the start of an exciting year.”
For more information on the schedule of events, visit the library website at http://www.caledon.library.on.ca or the front desk of any branch.

         

