Pianist Penny Johnson will play a program of Bach

January 24, 2018

Caledon Chamber Concerts will present Canadian pianist Penny Johnson at its next concert Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Johnson will play an all-Bach program, which will include the Two-Part Inventions, the Three-Part Sinfonias and selections from Art of the Fugue.
The Mississauga based pianist and writer is best known for her performances of the music of J. S. Bach. Solo recitals have included the complete Inventions and Sinfonias, the Goldberg Variations and Art of Fugue, for which she composed an ending to the unfinished final movement. Johnson has also completed an edition of the composer’s Fifteen Two-Part Inventions arranged for inverted voices, a project inspired by Rosalyn Tureck. In 2016, she released a recording of the Inventions and Sinfonias and, prior to that, was a semi-finalist at the eighth International J. S. Bach Piano Competition in Würzburg, Germany. She has also attended a residency at the Banff Centre where she was a recipient of a grant from the Canada Council for the Arts.
Johnson holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Manhattan School of Music, where she was a recipient of the Helen Cohn Award, given to an outstanding graduate of the doctoral program. She also holds Master and Bachelor of Music degrees from the Eastman School of Music.
A former contributing author for The Glenn Gould Foundation and the creator of Glenn Gould 905: A Triple Birthday Multi-Media Celebration, for the Chamber Music Society of Mississauga, Johnson is deeply influenced by Glenn Gould, in particular his radio documentaries and the moral fibre of his pursuit of ecstatic experiences through sound. Her blog, Further North, seeks to humanize Gould through the sharing of short posts about how we might see our world through his eyes.
Active as an adjudicator, coach and clinician, Johnson’s latest workshop entitled, From the Pianist’s Toolbox: Techniques for Effectively Practicing the Music of J. S. Bach, has been presented at various locations around the GTA, including several branches of ORMTA. Additionally, she is on the board of directors for the Chamber Music Society of Mississauga.
The concert takes place at St. James’ Anglican Church in Caledon East. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students 16 years and younger and may be purchased in advance at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher and BookLore. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the performance.
For more information call 905-880-2445.

