Achill Society as new director

January 24, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Achill Choral Society has a new conductor, Shawn Grenke.
His rich musicianship, good humour and enthusiasm promise to provide concert-goers with the best of Achill.
Grenke is well-known within the choral world as a conductor and accompanist, and he has worked with the highly renowned Lydia Adams of the Elmer Iseler Singers, and Amadeus and Orpheus Choirs.
The Achill Choral Society is a 70-voice community choir, established in 1982. Achill concerts are performed twice yearly at Christmas and in the spring in the area. The repertoire of the choir ranges from challenging classical works to Broadway showstoppers.
