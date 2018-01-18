Contents

Editorial — Attendance isn’t everything

January 18, 2018   ·   0 Comments

There was an article last week in the Toronto Star ranking members of Toronto City Council on the number of recorded votes they missed last year.
It seems three councillors had perfect records, meaning they were on hand for all the votes, while one, Michelle Holland, missed more than half of them.
There are good reasons for keeping track of statistics like that. One of the main ones is the numbers are easy to obtain, since the results of recorded votes are kept somewhere.
But the problem with them is they might not tell the full or accurate story.
If a councillor, be they in Toronto or anywhere else, misses a vote or a meeting, it’s very easy to leap to the conclusion they are goofing off. True, most of us are realistic enough to understand that perfect attendance is not always going to be possible. Missing the occasional vote because of illness or dealing with personal or family matters is pardonable.
And while we agree that missing half the recorded votes in a year is a little hard to shrug off, what many people are quick to forget is elected officials do a lot more than sit in the seats the voters put them in.
They also have to deal with other matters, such as assisting constituents with their issues. Many politicians sit on more than one body, like ad hoc committees, conservation authorities, etc., and those obligations cut into their schedules.
Early at meetings of Peel Regional Council, Regional Chair Frank Dale takes roll call, and seldom does he not make the observation that at least one member is absent on “other municipal business.”
Being at as many meetings as possible is one of the obligations put on elected officials, but certainly not the only one.
As well, we shouldn’t be too impressed with people who boast about perfect attendance. Indeed, when we hear someone sound off about their attendance record, we have to wonder if that’s all they have to brag about.
A student can be in class every day and still flunk. It’s what goes on after attendance is taken that really matters.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

FAT BIKES WERE RACING AT ALBION HILLS

           

Councillors vote to open door at Service Caledon

By Bill Rea The door could soon be opening up at Town Hall. Caledon councillors, sitting in committee Tuesday, accepted a motion from Councillor Barb ...

Session on 427 expansion

LINK427 will be providing an update regarding the Highway 427 expansion project. The first public information centre (PIC) for the Highway 427 Expansion will take ...

January sale at Bell Tower Boutique

The Bell Tower Boutique at St. James’ Church in Caledon East is having a half-price sale until the end of January. They are pricing everything ...

Frank Adriano Trio to perform next week at CrossCurrents

The Frank Adriano Trio, featuring Tausha Hanna, will return once again to the stage at CrossCurrents Cafe next Friday (Jan. 26). Expect some great standards ...

The Foursome bond in latest play at Blackhorse Theatre

By Anne Ritchie Blackhorse Village Players tees off to success with their current production of Norm Foster’s The Foursome. Stories told by four talented men ...

Jim Tovey — Mississauga councillor mourned

By Bill Rea An emotional Mayor Allan Thompson opened Tuesday’s committee of Town Council meeting with the sad news of the death of Mississauga Councillor ...

Flames, food and fine art coming to Alton Mill

It will be a chance to rekindle a love of Canadian winter traditions and the great outdoors at the Alton Mill Arts Centre’s ninth annual ...

Region will be collecting Christmas trees

During the weeks of Jan. 8 and 15, Peel Region will collect Christmas trees at the curb on regular recycling collection days. To set out ...

         