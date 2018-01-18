Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

January 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
For more than 100 years, the guiding principles of Rotary have been the foundation upon which our values and traditions stand.
The Object of Rotary, the Four-Way Test and the Avenues of Service embody these guiding principles and express all Rotarians’ commitment to be Rotarians all the time, not just when they meet.
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise to encourage and foster:
• First: The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service;
• Second: High ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian’s occupation as an opportunity to serve society;
• Third: The application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life;
• Fourth: The advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.
The Four-Way Test is a nonpartisan and nonsectarian ethical guide for Rotarians to use for their personal and professional relationships. The test has been translated into more than 100 languages:
Of the things we think, say or do:
• Is it the truth?
• Is it fair to all concerned?
• Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
• Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
We channel our commitment to service at home and abroad through five Avenues of Service, which are the foundation of club activity. These Avenues of Service are:
• Club Service that focuses on making clubs strong. A thriving club is anchored by strong relationships and an active membership.
• Vocational Service that calls on every Rotarian to work with integrity and contribute their expertise to the problems and needs of society.
• Community Service encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.
• International Service that exemplifies our global reach in promoting peace and understanding. We support this service avenue by sponsoring or volunteering on international projects.
• Youth Service recognizes the importance of empowering youth and young professionals through leadership development programs such as Rotaract, Interact, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Scholarships, and Rotary Youth Exchange.
To see how the Rotary Club of Palgrave puts all of this into practice, give us a call and drop by for a meeting any Wednesday evening at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall. Check us out at www.rotaryclubofpalgave.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.