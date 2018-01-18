Sports

Golden Hawks looking strong heading to post-season

January 18, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
As the winners of four of their last five games, the Caledon Golden Hawks are poised to make a splash in this year’s Provincial Junior Hockey League post-season.
It has yet to be determined who their opponent will be in the first playoff round, with five games left on the regular season schedule, but they certainly put fear in potential opponent the Midland Flyers in a 9-2 shellacking Sunday night.
With Friday’s game postponed due to weather, meaning a week-long break for the Hawks in action, there was certainly no rust in the first period at Caledon East when they scored four unanswered goals on 13 shots.
It was 6-0 early in the second before Midland broke the goose egg, though Caledon rebounded with three straight again in the third, before Midland’s second of the game came with less than two minutes to go.
Marc Simonetta led the way with a four-point night, while captain Matt Magliozzi chipped in three of his own, as did Daniel Di Cristofaro and Everett Flewelling.
Newcomer Chase Krompocker was stellar between the pipes, making 22 saves on 24 attempts to bring his record to 4-2-0 in a Hawks’ jersey.
Though the last regular season meeting between the two, the squads could be meeting again in a potential first round match come February. The Hawks currently occupy fourth-place in the standings, lined up with the fifth-place Schomberg Cougars, but are just one point behind the currently stagnant Penetang Kings.
The Hawks have had the Flyers’ number all year, outscoring them 38-15 in six meetings. They have also beaten the Cougars in four of their six regular season meetings.
Both scenarios would give Caledon home-ice advantage at Caledon East, where they have been impressive this year with an 11-6-0-1 record.
Two more games on the schedule between the Hawks and the Kings could determine the future for both sides, including the final game of the regular season, Jan. 28 in Caledon.
The two also face off this Friday in Penetang, before Caledon returns home Sunday to host the Alliston Hornets, the second-last home game of the season.
Puck drop Sunday is set for 7 p.m.
For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Caledon’s Matthew Drumonde skates the puck up the ice in the Golden Hawks’ 9-2 win over the Midland Flyers at Caledon East Sunday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

         

